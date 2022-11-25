DENVER (KDVR) – It’s that time of year again when the pressure to get your friends and family the perfect gift comes to a boil.

In order to relieve that pressure, we’ve put together a list of local gift ideas you can grab before you set out on your holiday travels.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre tickets

(Credit: Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

The full calendar for the 2023 season over at Red Rocks is still being rolled out on a weekly, and sometimes daily basis, but there have already been a wide array of acts to pen their name to next year’s list of performers.

Artists like King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Jason Isbell, Artic Monkeys and Tyler Childers are among those who’ve announced intentions to roll through the Red Rock Amphitheater sometime during 2023.

Ticket prices will of course vary, but to gift your loved ones entry to any of these shows ahead of the new year’s arrival may be both fiscally responsible and thoughtful.

Denver Zoo membership Packs

For those of you looking for gift ideas for families with children, consider grabbing one of the available family membership packages offered up at the Denver Zoo.

There are ticket packaging options for families, pairs and individuals. On the Denver Zoo ticketing page, you can select the Membership Gift Certificate option.

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway

(Credit: Getty Images)

Since the inaugural journey back in 1891, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway have been helping passengers get to the summit alternatively known as the “Gateway to Heaven.”

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg

(Credit: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

If you have an animal enthusiast on your list, why not gift them a ticket to the largest animal sanctuary in the state?

There are several tiers of family and individual ticket packages, including an annual option that could get the wildlife fanatic in your life to a new level of infatuation.

Single membership annual prices start at $120 and family memberships start at $300.

Denver Adventures & Denver Zipline Tours

This one-stop adventure park, roughly 30 miles outside of Denver, can offer you a chance to get the adventurer on your holiday gift list a well-fitted gift.

With outdoorsy options that include zipline, hiking, mountain biking, micro-brewery tours and sightseeing tours, this type of gift offers a great Colorado experience.