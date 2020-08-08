6 injured in boat explosion at Horsetooth Reservoir marina

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At least six people were injured in a boat explosion at Horsetooth Reservoir west of Fort Collins on Saturday morning.

According to Chris Wolf, a spokesperson for the Poudre Fire Authority, the explosion occurred near the Inlet Bay Marina.

PFA said one victim was transported to a hospital via helicopter and three were taken via ambulance. The two others were treated at the scene.

Firefighters gained control of the fire at 10:22 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.