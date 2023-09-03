DENVER (KDVR) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Aurora late Saturday night, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Four others were also injured.

AFR responded to the crash near the intersection of Illiff Avenue and Chambers Road around 11:40 p.m.

Crews found three vehicles were involved, with two people trapped. One of the two that were extricated suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

Four others were taken to local hospitals with non-serious injuries, AFR said.

Aurora Police were investigating the crash.