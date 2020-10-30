5 injured, 60 displaced in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue said 60 people were displaced and 5 people were injured in an apartment fire Friday morning.

According to AFR, the fire started just after midnight in the 1600 block of Galena Street.

Firefighters received reports of people injured and trapped inside the apartment complex. There were also reports of people jumping from the apartment windows to escape the flames.

AFR said they had to make multiple ladder rescues.

There were 5 people injured; three people were taken to the hospital and two of those three were in serious condition, according to AFR.

The Red Cross was called to help around 60 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.