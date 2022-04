AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — All lanes of Chambers Road between 10th and 13th avenues are closed following a major crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD said five people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

The road will be closed for about an hour while officers investigate the crash. It’s expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for breaking details.