DENVER (KDVR) — Wildflowers are blooming across Colorado right now. If you are looking for a great place to hike and see them, there are many options in our state.

We visited AllTrails.com and read trip reports from the last few weeks to see which areas wildflowers have been spotted in.

Here is a look at five places to see the wildflowers this weekend:

The Herman Gulch Trail is located near Silver Plume. The trail is listed as 7.2 miles out and back, according to All Trails.

“One of the most beautiful hikes I’ve done. I couldn’t believe how many wildflowers there were. it’s a busy trail but I was so captivated by the beauty that I didn’t even notice/care,” Heather Krussow.

“The wildflowers are unbelievable right now. 9+ years in CO and I don’t think that I have ever seen sooooo many flowers. This hike has views after views after views. It is one I will come back to often!”

Andie Holloway said.

The Mayflower Gulch trail is located about 15 minutes south of Frisco. The trail is 6.1 miles out and back.

“Definitely one of our top hikes yet! The view was absolutely breathtaking! Wildflowers everywhere. There’s a waterfall as your hiking up. You can also drive your car up there but AWD/4×4 recommended fer sure bc it’s pretty rocky. Definitely will come back again soon,” Patricia Hapa-Favila wrote.

“Great trail with a fork view from both trails are awesome. Tons of wildflowers,” Norm Shaw said.

The Butler Gulch trail is located in the Arapaho National Forest west of Empire. It is listed as a 5.5 mile out and back trail.

“Such a great trail!!! Wildflowers, waterfalls, creeks running throughout!” Vanessa Walker said.

“Perfect day for an amazing hike. This hike is challenging and stunning with glorious wildflowers, waterfalls, and vistas,” Barb McKay said.

The Bighorn Creek trailhead is located near Vail in the Eagle’s Nest Wilderness. The hike is a 7.1 mile out and back.

“Absolutely beautiful hike, wildflowers everywhere in full bloom, and amazing vistas the whole way, as others have said,” Rob Dowd shared.

“Possibly my new favorite hike in Vail! The wildflowers were bonkers! Every color and size,” Kathy Hall said.

The Upper Straight Creek trail is located in the White River National Forest near Dillon. The hike is 4.9 miles out and back.

“Amazing hike with spectacular views and wildflowers are abundant right now. The marmots were out playing, which was so fun to watch,” Shelly Silverman Kellner said.

“Absolutely fabulous wildflower display! Trail is moderate – but it takes time because you are so busy taking pictures of the flowers and mountain views,” Wendy Warner said.

