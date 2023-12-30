SUPERIOR Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday marks two years since the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history.

The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes near Boulder County.

FOX31 checked back in with five related families who lived on the same block and lost their homes in the fire.

The Chavez family said four out of five homes have been rebuilt, but there is still a long road ahead for them.

“Generations upon generations on one block is rare, very rare,” said Nikki Patterman.

You can find that scenario on Second Avenue in Superior.

“We’ve been here a long time,’ Ted Chavez said. “My great-grandfather built three of the homes that burnt down.”

The Chavez family lost five homes altogether on that dreadful New Year’s Eve of 2021 when the Marshall Fire devastated their neighborhood.

“It’s been a lot. It’s not calming down, just getting further along,” Chavez said.

Chavez has taken the lead in getting his loved ones’ homes rebuilt. He was the first one in his family to move back in May.

“I think my family was jealous that I was the first to move back,” he said. “They asked me what it’s like to be home. I didn’t know, it wasn’t home.”

Ted’s mother Elis, is now 78 years old. She has lived in the neighborhood since she was seven.

“It’s still hard to even think about it,” Elis said. “I think about my grandma and mom working in this yard. I can’t stop thinking what they are thinking now that it’s all gone. It’s not home yet, and probably won’t be home in a while .”

Chaves told FOX31 he has been through a rollercoaster of emotions from depression to being stressed.

“A lot of anger now. Not just with the city or county but with contractors. It’s with everyone whose intent was good, but they didn’t follow through,” he said.

Now, two years later, the Chavez family is still rebuilding what was lost.

“Still a long ways to being done. We still have fences and garages to put in,” he said.

Although a lot has changed in their community, the family says the love and support from their neighbors has remained the same.

“Our neighbors have come through for us, I really appreciate it a lot,” said Elis. “I don’t think it’s been anyone who didn’t say we have a chair for you if you like, or we some money to give you.”

Ted hopes by next year, all five homes will be rebuilt and completely finished inside and out. He said his mother has another lot, but she can’t afford to build on it. The family plans to let it stay vacant until they can come up with a plan for what to do with it.