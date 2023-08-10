DENVER (KDVR) — Fall colors are coming, and they’re expected to be brighter than ever. Peak foliage season isn’t for another month or two, but now’s the time to start booking your stay.

You won’t want to miss this season because the best spots are booked.

Plan ahead, because the fall colors are coming and these five places sell out fast:

It’s not just snow and ski slopes. Aspen is home to the Maroon Bells, which are two peaks in the Elk Mountains. It’s one of the most picturesque places in Colorado when it’s not the fall, now imagine the view with yellow leaves framing Maroon Lake with the mountains in the background.

For most places like Maroon Bells, reservations are required and they are selling out for the fall fast.

Gunnison County shouldn’t be done in a day. There are multiple areas where you’ll see the leaves at their best.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park gives you a high-up view of the area, while Crested Butte has numerous trails that the county recommends like Ohio Creek and Ohio Pass where you can see all of the aspen groves.

If you’re thinking about camping at Black Canyon, start booking it now. Reservations for the South Rim Campground are filling up throughout the fall.

Steamboat is one of the most well-known places for Coloradoans looking for some leaf peeping. This also means the best places to view leaves, like Buffalo Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass and North Routt County, will be busy.

While a drive-by will fill your leaf craving, waking up to the vibrant leaves from a campsite is unmatched. Some campgrounds in Rabbit Ears have a first come first serve basis, but other grounds like Steamboat Lake State Park are starting to be reserved for the fall weekends.

When it comes to the Rocky Mountain National Park leaves, Estes Park is the place to be.

Rocky Mountain Resorts recommends hiking or camping near Bear Lake, Alberts Falls and Sprague Lake in the fall for close-up views of the aspen groves.

There’s still availability in Estes Park for the fall, but it all depends on where you want to stay and how much you want to pay.

Vail’s fall leaf season, while beautiful, is generally short within a two-week period in September.

Some of the best trails include Gore Creek Path, Strawberry Lane Trail and the North Trail, according to Vail’s website. Because of the popular ski location and short fall foliage season, Vail books out quickly. Just like Estes Park, there are a lot of options. But depending on which one you want, you should start booking now.

The leaves change as early as the end of August and will be in full swing by mid-fall.

Book out the best leaf-peeping spots before someone else does.