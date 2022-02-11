5 facts you didn’t know about ‘Blucifer’

“Mustang,” as it was dubbed by sculptor Luis Jiménez, was mounted in its place in front of the Denver International Airport in 2008. Credit: DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — The famous blue mustang near Denver International Airport is celebrating a birthday on Friday. The statue, commonly referred to as “Blucifer” but officially named “Mustang” by the airport, has been around for 14 years — that’s 45 in horse years.

To celebrate, we put together a list of facts you may or may not know about the statue.

In 2006, a piece of the sculpture fell on top of the artist, Luis Jimenez, killing him. His family helped finish the construction.

The sculpture was commissioned in 1992 as part of the airport’s original public art plan and was finished on Feb. 11, 2008.

At 9,000 lbs, Mustang weighs about the same as a fully grown male hippopotamus.

This sculpture is 32 feet tall. For comparison, most school buses are between 30 and 35 feet long.

While this may be the most recognizable piece of art, the airport has more than 30 exhibits at any given time.

Below, you can read the description of the statue as posted on Denver International Airport’s website:

“Mustang is a 32-foot cast-fiberglass sculpture by Luis Jiménez. Jiménez’ characteristic style references the grandeur of the Mexican muralists, the energy of the Southwest and the bright colors he experienced as a youth in his father’s sign-making company. Jiménez’ vivid paint, unique surface treatments and method of exaggeration have influenced many young artists who are emerging in the galleries of Los Angeles and New York in the styles that are known as Lowbrow and Urban Art.”