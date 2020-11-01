5 ejected, 1 killed after vehicle rolls over from Airport Blvd. flyover onto I-70 embankment

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a crash Sunday morning when a vehicle they were in rolled over from the Airport Blvd. flyover onto an I-70 embankment, according to Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said alcohol and drug are suspected as a factor in the crash of the vehicle, which had 7 passengers. Five passengers were ejected from the vehicle. One occupant was confirmed dead.

There is no additional information about the passengers at this time. APD says the investigation is still active and police are advising drivers to use alternate routes. Road closures are also expected to come.

This is a developing story and further details will be provided as we receive them.