DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you are one of the many new people who moved to the Centennial State recently, or someone who’s lived here for years, there could be some rules of the road you aren’t aware of.

Here is a look at five interesting traffic laws for Colorado.

1. You can only wear headphones in one ear

You may have noticed an increase over the last few years of people walking around with AirPods or headphones. It sometimes looks as if they’re talking to themselves when they’re actually just on a call.

But did you know that while you are driving, it is actually only legal to wear one headphone? According to Colorado law, drivers over 18 are allowed to use cellphones for voice calls. Headphones can be used for the voice call, but you can only have your headphone in one ear.

Texting and browsing the internet while driving is illegal.

2. Lane splitting is illegal

While you might see a motorcyclist lane splitting in traffic, it is actually illegal in our state.

The Colorado State Patrol said lane splitting is a traffic maneuver in which a motorcyclist drives between two rows of vehicles traveling in the same direction.

According to the Colorado General Assembly, under current law, the driver of a motorcycle is prohibited from overtaking or passing a motor vehicle by driving in the same lane as the motor vehicle or between rows of motor vehicle.

“When accidents occur from lane splitting, the motorcyclist will be on the losing side,” Sgt. Troy Kessler with CSP said. “Whether a rider strikes a car side mirror, runs into a car, or travels too fast when a motorist attempts to change a lane, riding predictably helps everyone’s safety on the road.”

3. Left on red

Have you ever been stuck in traffic at a red light and noticed cars turning left? It is actually legal to turn left on red in certain circumstances.

According to Colorado law, “motorists are allowed to make a left turn from a one-way street onto another one-way street after stopping at a red light, provided there’s no sign prohibiting such a turn.”

4. You can ride in the bed of a truck in Colorado

It is legal for a seated passenger who is at least 16 years old to ride in the bed of a truck, as long as the tailgate is closed, or the area they’re sitting in is enclosed on all sides.

“With that being said, we urge people to ride in the passenger compartment of the vehicle with proper restraint use. We know seatbelts drastically reduce injury and death risk during collisions,” Kessler said. We still urge people to make the best possible and safest choice. Just because you ‘can’ doesn’t mean you should.”

Anyone 15 or younger must be properly restrained.

5. You can get a DUI on a bike

The CSP said that you can still get charged for driving under the influence on a bicycle or a scooter because both are considered vehicles, which means operating them while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal.

DUI laws in Colorado

In Colorado, you can be arrested for a DUI if you have a blood alcohol content of .08. If you have a blood alcohol content of .05 to under .08 you can get arrested for driving while ability impaired.

You can also still be arrested for a DUI or DWAI if an officer notices signs of impairment.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said different factors can contribute to your level of impairment, from your number of drinks to how quickly you drink to your weight and how much food you have had to eat.

“The only absolute way to ensure you are safe to drive is to have a BAC of zero,” CDOT said.