DENVER (KDVR) — The Michelin Guide finally came to Colorado and named 18 delicious restaurants in a ceremony Tuesday night. The most notable include five newly awarded one-Michelin-star establishments.

Here are some of the top awards:

One Michelin star restaurants

Located in RiNo, this contemporary restaurant releases quarterly menus with seasonal favorites. At the restaurant, there’s an intimate 18-seat countertop where you can watch the chefs make their magic. In the anonymous inspector notes, they enjoyed the seared quail breast with a side of creamed kale.

In Aspen, this seasonally inspired restaurant lets you choose your own four or five courses. Much of its menu is hand-picked and locally sourced. Even the far-away ingredients come with a local touch, like the New England lobster grilled over juniper wood, the inspector said.

Another contemporary restaurant in Denver offers an up-close experience where guests can watch every step of the culinary process. The ingredients come locally and some in-house, like the milled grains. The inspector noted the Mexican theme, like the lamb which is prepared as either a street-style taco or ground lamb leg kushiyaki with a quenelle of mole chichilo.

The recipes at this Boulder restaurant are Italian, but the ingredients are Colorodan. Coming from traditions of the northeastern region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the restaurant embodied the entire Italian lifestyle of hospitality, local food, and of course, wine.

Based in Denver, the restaurant combines flavors from Nordic, Italian and East Asian cuisines into an everchanging menu. The offerings switch based on the month. Warmer months are focused on garden produce while cooler months feature local grains and fermentation.

Michelin Green Star

The inspectors also awarded green stars to four restaurants in and around the Denver area. A green star highlights sustainable restaurants with a knack for fresh-tasting food and care for the environment.

Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand features restaurants with high-class food at lower prices.

Michelin also recommended almost 50 restaurants to try out in Colorado. If you’re looking for a classy night out, check out some of the top-rated restaurants near Denver.