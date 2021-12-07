4th teen charged with attempted murder in Aurora Hinkley High School shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Tuesday that charges have been filed for a 17-year-old for his involvement in a shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

The Arapahoe County District Court has identified Alejandro Carillo Hernandez as an additional defendant in connection with the shooting that happened on Nov. 19.

Hernandez has been charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Three 16-year-old men also face similar charges in the shooting.

The district attorney’s office continues to work with the Aurora Police Department to investigate this crime. If you have any evidence in this case, please contact police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.