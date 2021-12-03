4th teen charged in connection with Hinkley HS parking lot shooting

Parents wait for students outside Hinkley High School after a shooting in the parking lot on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora say they have arrested a fourth teenager in relation to a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

The shooting happened on Nov. 19 during a lunch break for some students.

Three juveniles were shot and injured following a fight that escalated to gun violence. Police said a security guard at the school witnessed the shooting and reacted, possibly stopping further injuries.

The teen, whose arrest was announced Dec. 3, is 17 years old. He is being held on an attempted first-degree murder charge, but due to his age, his name is not being released.