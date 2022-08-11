DENVER (KDVR) — As the push to transition to electric vehicles grows across the country, Colorado has one of the top shares for EV ownership in the country, according to a new study.

The full report from lendingtree found the number of electric vehicles grew by a little more than 23% from 2019 to 2020. According to the study, 2.3% of Colorado’s registered vehicles are electric, the fourth-highest share in the country.

Only California, Hawaii and Washington had higher shares of registered electric vehicles with 4%, 3% and 2.4%, respectively.

However, despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles, the study says the “environmental benefits from some drivers going green are somewhat negated by the growing popularity of large vehicles in America,” finding the share of trucks being produced in the U.S. has shot up 20% since 2010. The study found in 2019, 57% of vehicles produced in the U.S. were trucks.

With the historic rise in gas prices this summer, Coloradans started considering alternate options to get around, and electric vehicles are a significant part of that consideration. The state has been pushing for the transition to electric school buses, with millions of dollars in federal and state grants being offered to help districts transition.