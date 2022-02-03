$4K reward offered in Brighton deadly dog attack case

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Brighton Police are looking for the owner of two greyhounds that attacked two other dogs at the Happy Trails Dog Park. Our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the animal welfare organization “Colorado Animal Protectors” are offering up to $4,000 for information that can help identify that person.

One Yorkie was killed, and another severely injured. The owner told police it’s been extremely difficult and is hoping to forget what happened and move on. But police would like to find the owner of the greyhounds, and they need help identifying this person.

“She thought she could come in with her dogs because the other dogs seemed like they would be fine, but once they went in, each dog grabbed each of her dogs and killed one and hurt the other,” officer Janet Gallegos said.

The dogs that attacked are described as one yellow and one gray greyhound. The owner didn’t have much more for police to go on.

“She was focused on getting her dogs help and didn’t pay attention to the other dog owner,” Gallegos said.

Investigators recently discovered pictures of the suspect’s truck leaving the dog park on the day of the attack. It’s described as a dark-colored Avalanche with two kennels in the back.

“It’s important to hold people accountable for what their animals do especially when they cause injury or death to other animals. Vicious animals are not allowed in the city,” Gallegos said.

Dog park visitors said they hope the suspect is caught so the park remains a peaceful place for their dogs to play.

“It’s not something you expect to be experiencing when you’re at a dog park. You expect it to be safe,” one dog owner said.

“I mean I’ve never had a problem here, it’s pretty friendly. My dogs get along with everybody though. They just run around and play. I haven’t seen any dogs fight here at all,” another dog owner said.

Brighton officers said they have been called to this dog park 26 times since 2018. Fourteen of those calls involved injuries to people and dogs.

“We have a lot of calls of animal attacks, animals being abandoned here, and disturbances amongst dog owners,” Gallegos said.

The city is in the process of installing several surveillance cameras the help prevent future problems.

If you have any information that could help investigators identify the owner of the greyhounds involved, contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. It’s important to know you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $4,000. The tip line is (720) 913-STOP.