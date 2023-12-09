DENVER (KDVR) — The Littleton Police Department held its annual “Shop with a Cop” event Saturday, where 49 students took over a local Target store along with officers.

These 49 students were gifted $200 each to spend in the store on whatever they wanted.

This was made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor, as well as partnership with the community, LPD said.

“Every year this is a wonderful and heartwarming event, and LPD thanks everyone who was involved for not only making Christmas a little brighter for some local families, but also for our officers,” police said in a release.

All of the children were anonymously nominated by a school counselor who recognized a family in need.