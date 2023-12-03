DENVER (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department said Sunday that multiple hazards and stolen items were found at a homeless camp.

FCPD’s HOPE Team, the group that cleans up homeless camps, found the site where police said there were multiple environmental hazards and “an extensive amount of fire hazards.”

Police said they found a total of 48 syringes, as well as two stolen bicycles valued at $6,300.

FCPD said the HOPE Team works to get the people at camps into safe, sustainable and long-term housing solutions.

FCPD added that homeless campsites are always tagged before a clean-up to give owners time to remove belongings.