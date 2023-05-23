DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are making team history by heading to the NBA Finals for the first time ever after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-game sweep.

“It was an exciting game. We’ve come a long way,” said Dr. Lance Forstot, a season ticketholder.

What makes Forstot’s fandom remarkable is he’s had season tickets since 1977.

“When I came to Denver I joined some people who had season tickets and bought some of their tickets,” Forstot said “The next year I got season tickets and now have had them since the 1977-1978 season.”

Forstot said his seats have gradually gotten better over the years and he enjoys taking his wife, children and grandchildren to the games.

“This year was special. Out of the 41 home games, my wife and I went to 37, along with every playoff game,” Forstot said.

Members of the Denver Nuggets pose with the Western Conference Championship Trophy (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

He said right now he is not throwing out any names for the winner of the finals because he’s a bit superstitious — especially this season, taking care with what hat he wears during the games.

“I had the New York Police Department hat on for a while, then when they lost. I put on my Coast Guard hat and I have worn it the entire playoffs,” Forstot said.

At one point in Forstot’s career, he was even an eye doctor for the Denver Nuggets.

“In the 1980s, I was with a group of doctors for the Nuggets, and your payment was two tickets to the game. So I would have my tickets and the doctor tickets,” Forstot said.

He said he is looking forward to the NBA Finals games at Ball Arena.