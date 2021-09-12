44-year-old experienced climber dies in fall between Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 44-year-old climber, who Saguache County Coroner identified as Jeremy Fuerst, died in a fall between the Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle on Saturday.

Division of Fire Protection and Control – Canon City Helitack and Custer County Search and Rescue personnel began a search around 1 p.m. after a call reporting an overdue climber was received. Fuerst was spotted in an aerial search about 300 feet below the traverse between the Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle.

Due to the extreme difficult terrain, rescuers decided to conduct the recovery first thing Sunday morning. Four technical rope members of the search and rescue team were airdropped in, and Fuerst was airlifted out after hours of efforts.

Officials said Fuerst was an experienced, well-prepared climber but remind others that recreating alone is more dangerous when accidents happen.