41-year-old Pagosa Springs man missing since mid October

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pagosa Springs Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for missing man Micheal Kroll.

According to PSPD, Kroll was last seen in person leaving work at the Pagosa Springs Humane Society Thrift Store on Oct. 16 of this year. He was last heard from via text message later that evening.

Kroll is 41-years-old, 5 feet 9 inches and weights approximately 140 pounds. He has long, brown hair and hazel colored eyes.



Micheal Kroll, 41, missing since 10/16/2021. Courtesy: Pagosa Springs Police Department.

Anyone with information on Kroll is asked to contact PSPD Detective Neagle at 970-264-4151 ext# 241.