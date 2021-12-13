41-year Colorado law enforcement veteran dies after battle with COVID-19

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Sgt. Wayne Weyler,64, passed away Dec. 10 following a battle with COVID-19.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Weyler served as a law enforcement officer for 41 years. He started his career with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, then he joined the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

His career included the investigation and the successful prosecution of many notable homicide cases in Mesa County, as well as leading the agency’s peer support program, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Weyler also helped pioneer the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office crime reduction unit and led the complex crimes unit.

“Wayne gave so much of himself to serve his fellow man. He was a leader, mentor, and genuinely nice human being. Words can’t express how much he will be missed,” said Sheriff Todd Rowell. “Please join us in honoring his memory and sending your thoughts and prayers to his family.” The agency would like to thank our law enforcement partners and the community for supporting us as we mourn the loss of one of our own. Sgt. Weyler’s family has asked for privacy at this time. Thank you,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.