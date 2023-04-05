PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — The Park County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX31’s sister station, FOX21 News, that criminal charges will be filed against a person in Park County after they allegedly dumped ashes in their backyard, sparking the 403 Fire that has burned more than 1,500 acres as of Tuesday.

“We are seeking criminal charges and will to the fullest extent of the law,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw. “This fire was preventable. While it may seem early in the fire season, we remind everyone to use caution when dealing with any open flames, ashes or heat sources.”

On Monday, the fire was 60% contained and had burned 1,518 acres in Park and Teller counties. That acreage remained unchanged Tuesday as crews were reduced following light precipitation and cold temperatures.

Courtesy: Park County, Colorado

Courtesy of Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District; NETCO crews working the 403 Fire at the Teller/Park County line.

Courtesy of Park County

Courtesy of Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter from Lake George Fire Protection District

Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office; 403 Fire as of Friday, March 31 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office; 403 Fire Thursday evening on March 30

Mandatory evacuations were lifted on Sunday, though many neighborhoods remained under a pre-evacuation order and authorities want neighbors to remain prepared to evacuate in case conditions change.

The fire sparked on March 30 during high wind and red flag warnings.

No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported as of Tuesday.