Boulder police recovered stolen artwork in a Lakewood hotel room along with guns and drugs. Credit: Boulder Police Department

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Five pieces of art stolen in Boulder last month were recovered at a hotel room in Lakewood along with other stolen items such as guns and electronics.

The Boulder Police Department says Officer Patrick Meehan learned where the stolen artwork was being kept Saturday night.

BPD worked with the Lakewood Police Department to search the hotel room and arrest the suspect, who has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Camacho-Levin.

The artwork, worth $400,000, was still intact according to a release from BPD. In addition to that and other stolen items, police also found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine.

“Not only did we recover this artwork still intact, but we also took these deadly drugs that plague our community off the street,” Chief Maris Herold said.

Camacho-Levin is facing charges of drug distribution, felony theft, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and more.