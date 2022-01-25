Marshall Fire caused $400K in damage to Boulder County trails, fencing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes estimated at $500+ million and caused extensive damage to the landscape as a whole.

Boulder County said the total estimated cost to fix a trailhead, trails and fencing is $400,000.

The Coalton Trailhead in Superior and the Meadowlark, Mayhoffer-Singletree and Coalton trails that were damaged in the fire are being assessed and will be repaired as soon as possible. The area will be closed through February until the trailhead and trails can be fixed but could be longer as snow continues to accumulate on the land.

About 15 miles of Boulder County Parks & Open Space agricultural fencing was burned, but the reopening of the trails won’t be delayed by fence repairs.