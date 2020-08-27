40,000 pounds of chicken manure spills onto C-470 ramp

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 40,000 pounds of chicken manure spilled onto the C-470 ramp Thursday morning after the semi that was hauling it, rolled over onto the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to C-470.
The sheriff’s office said the tractor trailer blew a tire and rolled over. Fortunately, no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.
The exit ramp is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.
Golden Fire is asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.