40,000 pounds of chicken manure spills onto C-470 ramp

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 40,000 pounds of chicken manure spilled onto the C-470 ramp Thursday morning after the semi that was hauling it, rolled over onto the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to C-470.

Driving slowly & wondering what's going on at I-70 westbound & C-470 exit? A tractor trailer blew a tire & rolled over. Fortunately no one is hurt and no other cars were involved. But the exit ramp will likely be closed for a few more hours until the truck can be towed away 1/2 pic.twitter.com/syrhioiAy9 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 27, 2020

The sheriff’s office said the tractor trailer blew a tire and rolled over. Fortunately, no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

The exit ramp is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

Golden Fire is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.