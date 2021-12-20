400+ women fall victim to law enforcement phone scam in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI issued a warning Monday about a phone scam in Colorado and Wyoming.

Scammers are posing as local law enforcement officials and calling potential victims regarding outstanding warrants or fines and asking them for payment to clear the victim’s name, according to the FBI.

“The FBI warns citizens that if they receive a phone call from someone claiming to be law enforcement asking for money or gift cards, to hang up and report it to their local law enforcement authorities and the FBI,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

The FBI said that between 2016-2021, more than 300 women in Larimer County have been

scammed, along with more than 100 women between 2017-2021 in Denver.

The scammers use spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, along with the names, positions

and addresses of real, local officers. The FBI said the scam is largely targeting women with lucrative

careers who have an online presence.

Here’s what you should look out for, according to the FBI:

Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants

Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty

Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter.

Calls from local law enforcement demanding you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid

Requests for monetary gift cards (MoneyPak/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time

Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time

Callers have been described as having a Southern accent

The FBI said that law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, nor will they ask you to send money to clear a warrant. Lastly, they will never ask you to send pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or other fraud activity, please contact FBI Denver at 303-629-7171 and file a complaint with the FBI.