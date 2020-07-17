4-year-old seriously injured in backyard after hit-and-run crash, police searching for silver sedan

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday that seriously injured a 4-year-old.

According to APD, the crash happened around 3:48 p.m. in the 14500 block of East Radcliff Drive.



Authorities say the silver sedan rear-ended a dark blue Ford Explorer while on East Quincy Avenue in an eastbound lane of traffic. This collision caused the Ford Explorer to go off of the roadway, through a fence, and into the backyard of a residence where a four-year-old child was struck.

The suspect vehicle (actual vehicle shown in attached image) is described as a silver sedan.

Police said the child was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Explorer was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.



If you witnessed this hit-and-run crash or otherwise have any information, contact the Traffic Operations Unit at 303.739.6317.



All tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.