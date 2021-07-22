Family of boy found alone at Aurora Hyundai dealership located

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said the family of a 4-year-old boy found alone at a Hyundai dealership Thursday has been found.

The dealership is located at 100 Havana Street.

There were no other details provided by police.

