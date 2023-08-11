COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region sent out an urgent request for help from the community after eight, 4-week-old puppies were found in a bucket at a Colorado Springs job site on Aug. 8.

HSPPR said the litter of puppies was brought into the shelter on Tuesday after being discovered at the job site. They range in size from one to three pounds and need help doing just about everything.

“They can’t eat, go to the bathroom, or regulate their body temperature. They don’t have any teeth, and oh, did we mention that they were reported to have fleas?” HSPPR said in a Facebook post.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

A donation of just $5 can help ensure these precious pups, and other animals like them at the shelter, have a fighting chance. Click here to donate through HSPPR’s PayPal.

Aside from the soapy flea baths, the pups will need round-the-clock care in order to survive. Because they are separated from their mother much earlier than is typically healthy, the puppies will need bottle feeding, which HSPPR said classifies them as an emergency case.

“One [bottle baby] is incredibly draining to our resources. Now, multiply that by eight,” HSPPR said.

HSPPR relies on donations from animal lovers in the community to help provide care and find loving homes for homeless and injured animals.