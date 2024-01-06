DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder police are seeking four individuals who robbed a winter sports supply store at gunpoint on Monday.

Christy Sports Ski & Patio is a chain outfitter for skiers and snowboarders, according to the company’s website. The Boulder location is Christy Sports’s flagship location, located on 30th Street between Pearl and Walnut.

Boulder police released a suspect’s photo on Friday of one of the individuals suspected in the robbery.

The incident allegedly occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 1. Police report that one male and three unknown females all participated in the crime. One of the female suspects in the case was pictured.

Boulder police are seeking information about this woman in connection to an armed burglary at Christy Sports Ski and Patio on Jan. 1. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

Boulder police detectives report they are following up on several leads and seeking anyone with any information about the woman’s identity or the crime.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Scott Byars at ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1970 and reference case 24-00015.