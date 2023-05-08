FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned the names of the four people who died after a small Cessna plane crashed near Cañon City Saturday morning.

According to the Teller County Coroner’s Office, Bruce Claremont, Laurie Aves, and Roger and Katherine Duncan, all from Florence, were killed in the crash.

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but the site was not located until Sunday morning. The NTSB said the crash happened in a mountainous area southeast of Victor, a historic gold mining town about 115 miles southwest of Denver.

The single-engine Cessna T-41B was flying from Fremont County Airport to Centennial Airport, FAA Public Affairs Specialist Ian Gregor told FOX31 Sunday.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.