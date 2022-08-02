DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for four suspect vehicles in connection to a deadly crash on July 23 involving a pedestrian on Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said at 10:57 p.m. a single-cab Ford truck with a long bed traveling northbound struck a woman walking across the 000 block of North Sheridan Boulevard. The truck did not stop after the collision.

The woman was thrown into the southbound lanes and then run over by a white SUV with white trimmed and black center spoke wheels.

While the pedestrian lay on North Sheridan Boulevard between Ellsworth Street and 1st Avenue, a light-colored Chevy/GMC truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored passenger vehicle also drove over the woman and did not stop.

Photos from Denver Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and can remain anonymous to earn a cash reward.