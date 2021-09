A rollover crash involving four vehicles closed all lanes of Parker Road Monday afternoon. (Photo credit: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A rollover crash involving four vehicles closed all lanes of Parker Road Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Aurora Fire Rescue said three people needed medical care, with one person having to be extricated from a vehicle.

There were no life-threatening injuries.

#APDTrafficAlert A 4-vehicle rollover crash, w/ reported injuries, is being investigated on Parker Rd south of Quincy. Numerous emergency vehicles are on scene.



Both N/B & S/B Parker Rd is CLOSED for investigation. Chambers Rd is the alternate route.



Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/gZXsiIY3lF — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 20, 2021

One patient was extricated from this auto crash. In total, 3 patients were provided medical care. There are no life threatening injuries.#AFRIncident https://t.co/A7fD3p9xYL pic.twitter.com/WQFBNnStsH — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 20, 2021