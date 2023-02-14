Multi-vehicle crash shuts down both directions of Highway 93 in Boulder County (Photo credit: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Both directions of Highway 93 have been shut down due to a crash involving four vehicles, the Boulder Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Broadway and Greenbriar (Broadway is CO93) and police said there are serious injuries.

BPD said Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and Boulder Fire Department, Mountain View Fire Rescue and Boulder Sheriff’s Office are working on the scene.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway is shut down between Chambers Drive and Marshall Road. Police ask anyone traveling around that location to avoid the area.