AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A multi-vehicle crash is believed to be what led to power lines being damaged leaving nearly 7000 customers without power in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, just before 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, a crash involving four vehicles near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and South Potomac Street left powerlines damaged and “possibly down in the roadway.”

Xcel Energy has since been informed of the outages impacting just under 7000 customers.

Until power is restored, please use caution when driving and treat every intersection like a four-way stop.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.