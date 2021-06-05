4 tubers rescued from Poudre River, officials warn not to float in area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre Fire rescued four people around the railroad crossing just west of College Avenue on the Poudre River on Saturday.

The tubers lost their tubes after hitting a debris pile up and one became submerged up to their head in the water, according to Poudre Fire Public Information Officer Annie Bierbower.

Video from Poudre Fire Authority

That person and the other three were safely rescued and treated for minor injuries.

Bierbower warns tubers that the waterway from Legacy Park to Whitewater Park is unsafe and not to float there.

