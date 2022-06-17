Students are escorted from campus by authorities following a lockdown at Northfield High School in Denver (credit: Chris Mosher, KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Four students at Northfield High School are facing charges after a “splatter-ball gun” was brought on campus on May 26.

The district attorney’s office said two of the boys are 15 years old and two are 16 years old. They are all facing disorderly conduct – display real or simulated weapon and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct- display real or simulated weapon charges, which are misdemeanors.

The Denver Police Department took two suspects into custody off of campus after the incident and the gun in question was recovered.

“We want to commend a student who saw something suspicious, who saw something that looked like a potential threat and advised the campus security team at Northfield,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen in a news conference after the incident.

The school was on lockdown for a bit and then students were sent home for the remainder of the day after it was lifted.

“I want to commend the Denver Police Department and the school administration for their quick and decisive action in responding to what could have been a tragic situation,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said. “The situation was handled well by all involved.”