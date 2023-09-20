DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies are searching for four suspects, possibly juveniles, who are wanted in a deadly carjacking in Arapahoe County.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about a deadly carjacking in the 7400 block of East Harvard Avenue. The area is just west of the Cherry Creek Country Club. Photos from police show a scene near an apartment complex in the area.

According to deputies, the victim was shot and killed, and the four suspects took off in the victim’s car.

The suspects are described as four Black males, possibly juveniles, and the victim’s car was a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with the Colorado license plate CLY-X69.

Deputies in Arapahoe County are searching for four suspects wanted in a deadly carjacking. They took off in the victim's vehicle, pictured here. A Hyundai Sonata. (Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

If you see the car or have any information on the suspects, you are asked to call 911 or dispatch at 303-795-4711 immediately.