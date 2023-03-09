DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for four suspects who are wanted for burglarizing multiple businesses in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, police need help to identify the four suspects pictured.

Police are working to identify this suspect wanted in a string of burglaries in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said on March 4 between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. the four suspects allegedly burglarized and damaged at least four businesses in the 4400 block of North Chambers Road.

The area is in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood and is home to businesses like a gas station, bank and fast food restaurants.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.