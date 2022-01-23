4 shootings on east side of Denver leave 5 hurt

DENVER (KDVR) — Four shootings over the weekend between Green Valley Ranch and Aurora left five people hurt by the end of the weekend.

One of those shot was a teen boy in Aurora, just a short time after community leaders there met to reduce youth crime and gang prevention.

First, at East 71st Avenue on Saturday morning, the person shot drove themselves to the hospital.

The next was on East 52nd Avenue. Two adults were sent to the hospital.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in Aurora, police said shots were fired during a road rage incident near 23rd and Chambers. A 17-year-old boy was hit and drove himself to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Finally, at 5 a.m. Sunday, a drive-by shooting happened on Iowa Drive near Parker and Florida. A woman was hit by gunfire in her bedroom and Aurora police believe it was a drive-by shooting.

Police don’t believe the shootings are connected. No arrests have been made.