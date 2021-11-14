4 shootings, 1 stabbing in Denver Sunday; 1 juvenile male in serious condition

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department reported four shootings and one stabbing in about a four-hour span on Sunday.

The first shooting occurred in the 11100 block of E. Dartmouth Avenue. The victim got to the hospital on their own with serious injuries. No update has been provided.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a shooting in the 2800 block of W. 10th Avenue was tweeted by DPD. The condition of the victim was unknown and no updates have been provided.

A victim self-transported to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition after a stabbing was reported at E. Warren Avenue and S. Jasmine Street, DPD said.

Back-to-back shootings were tweeted out by DPD after 8 p.m. The first was in the 1700 block of W. Mississippi Avenue; the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A juvenile male was shot in the 15500 block of E. 53rd Avenue and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.