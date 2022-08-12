DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road this weekend, the good news is that gas prices are still going down. However, prices at the pump in our state are still above the national average.
As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.97. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.05, which is down 20 cents in the last week, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.054
|$4.429
|$4.698
|$4.932
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.080
|$4.449
|$4.744
|$4.953
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.253
|$4.616
|$4.905
|$5.067
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.854
|$5.201
|$5.495
|$5.450
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.640
|$3.969
|$4.264
|$3.487
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.89
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.94
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.94
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.99
- Conoco– Firestone: $3.13
- Sam’s Club– Longmont: $3.29
- Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Boulevard): $3.37
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $3.38
- King Soopers– Firestone: $3.38
- Safeway– Firestone: $3.39
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.