DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road this weekend, the good news is that gas prices are still going down. However, prices at the pump in our state are still above the national average.

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.97. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.05, which is down 20 cents in the last week, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.054 $4.429 $4.698 $4.932 Yesterday Avg. $4.080 $4.449 $4.744 $4.953 Week Ago Avg. $4.253 $4.616 $4.905 $5.067 Month Ago Avg. $4.854 $5.201 $5.495 $5.450 Year Ago Avg. $3.640 $3.969 $4.264 $3.487 AAA, 8/12/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.