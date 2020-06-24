4 people test positive for COVID-19 at Aurora ICE facility

DENVER (KDVR) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) discovered four people with COVID-19 at the Aurora Contract Detention Facility in Aurora after offering voluntary testing earlier this month.

The testing took place from June 9 to June 18, and during that time two people in the current detained population tested positive and two people tested positive while being admitted.

The detention center currently detains 481 people, at the time of testing 427 people tested negative for COVID-19. One person’s test was inconclusive and 49 declined to be tested.

Of the four individuals who tested positive, three are in isolation at the facility and one was transferred to U.S. Marshals Service custody.

Current agency guidance encourages facilities to isolate all new admissions into the detention network for 14 days before introducing them to the general population.