FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on board a small Cessna plane when it crashed near the Fremont County Airport in Cañon City Saturday morning.

The single-engine Cessna T-41B was flying from Fremont County Airport to Centennial Airport, FAA Public Affairs Specialist Ian Gregor told FOX31 Sunday. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday but the site was not located until Sunday morning.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The NTSB told FOX31 that an investigator is expected to be on-site Sunday “to begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses. Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot.”

The NTSB said the crash happened in a mountainous area southeast of Victor. There was a post-impact fire in the area, the department said.

This information is preliminary and subject to change, Gregor said.