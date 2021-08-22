At least 1 person hospitalized after boat capsizes at Chatfield Reservoir

Local News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

Capsized boat at Chatfield Reservoir (KDVR)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): Officials reported one person was transported to the hospital after a boat capsized in Chatfield Reservoir and 10 people ended up in the water.

ORIGINAL: South Metro Fire Rescue is working a water rescue after four people reportedly ended up in the water when a boat capsized on Chatfield Reservoir.

According to the public information officer, at least one person required CPR after being rescued from the water.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re received.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories