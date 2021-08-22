At least 1 person hospitalized after boat capsizes at Chatfield Reservoir

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): Officials reported one person was transported to the hospital after a boat capsized in Chatfield Reservoir and 10 people ended up in the water.
ORIGINAL: South Metro Fire Rescue is working a water rescue after four people reportedly ended up in the water when a boat capsized on Chatfield Reservoir.
According to the public information officer, at least one person required CPR after being rescued from the water.
This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re received.