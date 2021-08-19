Watch at 2:30: DPD update on arrests in killing of student at Denver Jewish school

DENVER (KDVR) — Update 2:00 p.m. Aug. 19: Denver police are holding a press conference on the arrests in this case. You can watch the update live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Original Story: Police investigating a crime spree that stretched along Colfax and included the shooting death of a student outside Yeshiva Toras Chaim have arrested four suspects, FOX31 has learned.

Seth James Larhode, 21, Isaiah James Freeman, 18, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, are all in custody facing multiple charges, including murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault.

All four suspects were booked into the Denver Detention Center around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the spree started with a carjacking in the Park Hill neighborhood near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Grape Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

About 10 minutes later, near Colfax and Lafayette Street in the City Park West neighborhood, there was a shooting and robbery that left one person in critical condition.

Around 11:30 p.m., 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg was shot and killed near the Jewish school, Yeshiva Toras Chaim, on North Stuart Street in the West Colfax neighborhood. Investigators said Silverberg was outside the school when he was shot, but it’s not clear he had any interaction with the shooter.

The final stop on the crime spree was at a business in Lakewood where a Toyota RAV4 was stolen.