4 people arrested during homeless sweep in RiNo

DENVER (KDVR) — Four people were arrested Monday morning during cleanup and removal of a homeless camp in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood.

The sweep was at a camp near the intersection of 29th & Arkins Court.

According to Denver Public Safety, the four people who were arrested will be charged with failure to obey a lawful order.

Denver public health said it gave a 7-day notice for the cleanup, and that the site has become to large and is becoming a public safety issue.

There were more than 100 structures at the site, and a homicide had recently been reported there.