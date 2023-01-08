DENVER (KDVR) – Four pedestrians walking on a sidewalk in Denver’s Union Station neighborhood late Saturday night were struck by a vehicle and the suspect is still at large.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of 18th Street and Wazee Street early Sunday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered four adult victims all with serious injuries. They were transported to nearby hospitals and the extent of their injuries is not known as of this posting.

Officials with the City of Denver said that the investigation revealed the vehicle involved in this hit-and-run drove up onto the sidewalk and struck all four of the pedestrians involved.

Again, the suspect is still at large and details on the vehicle’s description have not been made public, but if you have any information that could assist the police as they try to locate the person responsible for this crash, you can reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will update it as more information is released.