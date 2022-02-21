4-month-old’s mother 1 of 5 dead in Commerce City apartment

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a 4-month-old was one of the five dead adults found in an apartment with the baby Sunday afternoon.

The 4-month-old was found alive with a 29-year-old Hispanic woman and the bodies of the baby’s mother, Karina Rodriguez and four others. The infant was taken to the hospital but later released with no apparent issues.

“She was on the phone saying, mom, they’re trying to take the baby. She was in a sweat. You can tell she was high, you know, and so that’s, that’s, that’s when I knew something had, you know, went awry,” a neighbor told FOX31. The woman on the phone, however, was not the baby’s mother.

The neighbor said when the woman went back into the apartment, they saw two motionless bodies inside.

The deaths are believed to be from an overdose caused by fentanyl-laced cocaine, the Adams County district attorney said. The victims, two men and three women, range in age from 28 to 32.

“I had been hearing this commotion since probably that morning. You can hear thud, thud, thud,” the neighbor said. “Now thinking back on it, it could have been them all passing.”

The neighbor then heard the police arrive and said the commotion got worse.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” the neighbor said.